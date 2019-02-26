Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Abagail (Abby) V. Dobson, 23, of 133 Upper Cherry Road, Kersey, passed away Sunday evening, February 24, 2019, as a result of an automobile accident.



She was born November 11, 1995, in St. Marys, the daughter of George Dobson (Becky) of St. Marys and Diane Sporner Dobson (Mick Armstrong) of Kersey, who survive. Abby was a lifelong resident of the area and was a graduate of St. Marys Area High School, Class of 2014. In 2018, she graduated with honors from the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, with a Bachelor's Degree in Psychology and a minor in counseling. She was a Behavioral Health Worker for Dickinson Center's Community and School Behavioral Health Program.



In addition to her parents, Abby is survived by her fiance, Cory Reitz of Brockway; two sisters, Alyssa Dobson of Kersey and Gianna Dobson of St. Marys; a brother, Andrew V. Dobson and his fiance, Saide Dinsmore of Kersey, a stepbrother, Bryson Myers of St. Marys; her maternal grandparents, Vincent and Karen Auman Sporner of St. Marys; a niece, Mykenna Dinsmore; and by several aunts, uncles and cousins.



She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, George and Veronica DuLullo Dobson.



Abby attended Tri County Church in DuBois, pastored by Joel Simbeck and Chris Trethewey. She enjoyed making others laugh and put others before herself. She loved her family and planned on marrying the love of her life in September of 2019. Abby enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting and kayaking. She loved spending time with her dog, Gus Gus.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the Queen of the World Church on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 10 a.m., with the Rev. Jeffery Noble, Pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery.



Visitation is at the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, from 5-8 p.m.



Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Abagail Veronica Dobson Memorial Fund c/o the Elk County Community Foundation, P.O. Box 934, St. Marys, PA 15857.



