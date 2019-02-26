Abagail V. "Abby" Dobson

Obituary
Guest Book
  • "DIANE, I AM SO SORRY TO HEAR ABOUT ABBY. YOU ARE IN MY..."
    - SUE SCHLIMM
  • "Diane and family, I am so sorry for your loss. All my..."
    - Lori Krise
  • "Diane & family, We are so very sorry to hear of Abby's..."
    - Sue & Tony Rogers Derek Smith
  • "I will miss Abby very much she was a nice and sweet lady. i..."
    - Ashley Callaway
  • "So very sorry for your loss to each and everyone of Abby's..."

Abagail (Abby) V. Dobson, 23, of 133 Upper Cherry Road, Kersey, passed away Sunday evening, February 24, 2019, as a result of an automobile accident.

She was born November 11, 1995, in St. Marys, the daughter of George Dobson (Becky) of St. Marys and Diane Sporner Dobson (Mick Armstrong) of Kersey, who survive. Abby was a lifelong resident of the area and was a graduate of St. Marys Area High School, Class of 2014. In 2018, she graduated with honors from the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, with a Bachelor's Degree in Psychology and a minor in counseling. She was a Behavioral Health Worker for Dickinson Center's Community and School Behavioral Health Program.

In addition to her parents, Abby is survived by her fiance, Cory Reitz of Brockway; two sisters, Alyssa Dobson of Kersey and Gianna Dobson of St. Marys; a brother, Andrew V. Dobson and his fiance, Saide Dinsmore of Kersey, a stepbrother, Bryson Myers of St. Marys; her maternal grandparents, Vincent and Karen Auman Sporner of St. Marys; a niece, Mykenna Dinsmore; and by several aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, George and Veronica DuLullo Dobson.

Abby attended Tri County Church in DuBois, pastored by Joel Simbeck and Chris Trethewey. She enjoyed making others laugh and put others before herself. She loved her family and planned on marrying the love of her life in September of 2019. Abby enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting and kayaking. She loved spending time with her dog, Gus Gus.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the Queen of the World Church on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 10 a.m., with the Rev. Jeffery Noble, Pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery.

Visitation is at the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, from 5-8 p.m.

Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Abagail Veronica Dobson Memorial Fund c/o the Elk County Community Foundation, P.O. Box 934, St. Marys, PA 15857.

Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com.
Funeral Home
Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home
169 Center Street
St. Marys, PA 15857
(814) 781-1410
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Courier Express on Feb. 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.