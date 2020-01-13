Home

POWERED BY

Services
BOWSER-MINICH FUNERAL HOME
500 BEN FRANKLIN RD.SOUTH
Indiana, PA 15701-2343
(724) 349-3100
For more information about
Adalene Hartzell
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Adalene Hartzell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adalene L. "Addie" Hartzell


1923 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Adalene L. "Addie" Hartzell Obituary
Adalene L. "Addie" Hartzell, age 96, of New Bethlehem, died Monday January 6, 2020, at the Armstrong County Memorial Hospital, Kittanning.
She was born in 1923 in Clarion to Wiley and Beulah Slagle Lowers.
Addie was an active member of the New Bethlehem Presbyterian Church. She was also a member of the OES.
She was also an active member of her local Bridge and Man-jongg Clubs and the Bostonia Country Club.
Addie loved cooking and entertaining family and friends. She was an avid Steelers and Penn State fan. Many happy years with the love of her life, Bert, were spent at their beach home on the Outer Banks in North Carolina. Of all of her pleasures, her family was the most cherished.
She is survived by one daughter and one son, Bertie "Lynn" Moore and her husband Richard, Indiana; Hardy Hartzell, Findlay, OH; three grandchildren, Morgan Hartzell, Chicago, IL; Devon Moore, Pittsburgh; Hunter Hartzell and fiance Kyle Praise, Portland, OR; three great grandchildren, Ruby, Ryne and Jagger; one sister and one brother, Patricia Rugh, Crawford, CO; Jack Lowers, Erie; one sister-in-law and one brother-in-law, Norma Troup, New Bethlehem; Bob Ballock, Twinsburg, OH; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Bert in 2000 and her sister Betty Lou Ballock.
A Celebration of Addie's life will be announced at a later time. The Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana, is entrusted with arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made the American Legion Post 354 Walter W. 440 W. Broad St., New Bethlehem, PA 16242.
www.bowserminich.com
Published in The Courier Express on Jan. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Adalene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -