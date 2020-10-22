Adele C. "Dell" Hawkins, 96, of 628 Hall Avenue, St. Marys, died peacefully at her home on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 surrounded by her family following a brief illness.
She was born on August 19, 1924, in St. Marys, a daughter of the late Joseph and Ositha Brickner Weinzierl.
On May 5, 1951 in St. Marys Church, she married Daniel W. Hawkins, who preceded her in death on January 24, 1998.
Dell was a graduate of Central High School, class of 1941. She was a lifelong member of St. Marys Church, having volunteered until recently for the funeral bereavement luncheons. Over the years, she was employed at Farmers National Bank and had worked as an aide for many years for the St. Marys School District. She was a longtime volunteer for the Red Cross and for the Girl Scouts, and greatly enjoyed the card club she belonged to for more than 50 years. Dell was an avid gardener, and delighted in showing her flowers to her family and friends. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family and visiting their West Creek and Prouty camps.
She is survived by three children; Patricia M. Burden and her husband Harry of St. Marys, Dr. Joseph J. Hawkins and his wife Mary Ellen of St. Marys, Daniel J. Hawkins and his wife Ann of Brockway, and by seven grandchildren; Daniel (Kara) Vollmer, Dr. Timothy (Taira) Vollmer, Dr. Daniel (Annie) Hawkins, Dr. Anna (Rob) Toth, John Paul (Michelle) Hawkins, Dr. Zoe (Evan Sherrieb) Hawkins, and Dr. Samuel (Kaitlyn Krug) Hawkins, and by 5 great-grandchildren; including a great-grandson, Bo Lucas, who was born on the day of her passing. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, including a special nephew; Ronald Kreckel.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by four brothers; Regis, Harold, Albert, and Leo, and by three sisters; Marie Kreckel, Ethel Weinzierl, and Celine Hoh. She was the last member of her immediate family.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Adele C. Hawkins will be celebrated on Friday, October 23, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. at St. Marys Church, 315 Church Street, St. Marys, PA 15857 with Rev. Peter Augustine Pierjok, OSB, officiating. Interment will follow in St. Marys Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at the Lynch-Green Funeral Home on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Brockway School and Educational Foundation or to the Guardian Angel Center.
Lynch-Green Funeral Home, 151 N. Michael St., St. Marys, is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made to the family at www.lynchgreenfuneralhome.com