Adeline F. Shemuha, of Cranberry Township, PA (formerly of Punxsutawney) passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday May 6th, 2020.
Adeline was the daughter of Concetta (Bianco) Farbo and Archie Farbo who preceded her in death. Adeline was also preceded in death by grandson Matthew Muzeka, brother Donald Farbo, and sister Rachel (Farbo) Graffius.
Adeline was born on June 16th, 1931, and married Robert (Bob) Shemuha on May 12, 1956. Adeline and Bob were planning on celebrating their 64th wedding anniversary.
Adeline enjoyed and loved her husband and family which includes Robin Muzeka and husband Steve, Rita Verona and husband John, and Rhonda Gresock and husband Dan.
Adeline made each of her loving grandchildren and great grandchildren feel special. Her grandchildren include Michael Muzeka and wife Kaitlyn, Zach Verona, Alex Verona, Nick Verona, Lauren Verona and boyfriend Rusty Anderson, Brad Gresock and wife Brooke, and Brock Gresock.
Loving great grandchildren include Hunter Muzeka and another great grandson on the way to Michael Muzeka.
Adeline loved to bake Easter Bread, Christmas cookies, and Italian food to share with her family and others. Throughout her life, Adeline volunteered and was active in the American Red Cross, Rosary Altar Society, Catholic Daughters of America, Business and Professional Women's Foundation, and the Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center.
Adeline also annually participated as a prayer partner for Confirmation candidates, ushered, and was a Eucharistic minister for SS. Cosmas and Damian Church.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions services will be private. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery, Punxsutawney.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Red Cross.
The McCabe Funeral Home Inc. of Punxsutawney has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions services will be private. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery, Punxsutawney.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Red Cross.
The McCabe Funeral Home Inc. of Punxsutawney has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Courier Express from May 10 to May 11, 2020.