Aida Steel
1940 - 2020
Aida Romero (Conching) Steel, 80, of Punxsutawney, PA, passed away during the evening hours of December 2, 2020, while a resident of Mulberry Square in Punxsutawney.

She was born on June 21, 1940, to the late Miquel and Sabina (Romero) Conching in Negros Occidental, Philippine Islands. She attended school in the Philippines. She married Henry Steel on November 22, 1968.

She worked for Virginia Industries as a production worker making Christmas garland. She also worked as a production worker for House of Rayford and Black and Decker and as a hotel housekeeper. Aida enjoyed church and was a member of the Dayspring Church in Virginia Beach, VA. She enjoyed traveling and crabbing. She also enjoyed shopping and Walmart fried chicken, but only the legs. She was a strong-willed woman who always loved spending time with her family.

Aida is survived by two children, Ricky Romero and Carmen Steel; six grandchildren: Shawn Montague; Dylan Montague; Brad Montague; Travis Steel; Andrew Stage; Stephanie Stage; four great-grandchildren; one sister, Kris Sagal; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in passing by one daughter, Caroline Ann Steel; and one brother, Adolfo Conching.

Services will be held privately by the family and have been entrusted to the McKinney – d'Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main St., Brookville, PA 15825.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com.

Published in The Courier Express on Dec. 5, 2020.
McKinney - d'Argy Funeral Home
345 Main St
Brookville, PA 15825
