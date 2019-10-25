|
Aimee Sedlock, age 70, of Rattlesnake Road, Brockport, Pa., died on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Highland View Health Care.
Born on June 18, 1949 in Minneapolis, Minn., she was the daughter of the late Charles W. and Aimee Rains Mechling. On August 22, 1987 she was married to Leonard Sedlock and he survives.
Retired, Aimee was employed from 1978 to 1990 at Owens-Brockway Glass as a packer. After her retirement from the glass plant, she went on to become a veterinarian technician and worked for Dr. Lee in Brockway and Dr. Smith in DuBois. She was always very supportive of various humane societies and enjoyed animals of every kind, though none more than her dogs.
Aimee was Methodist by faith.
In addition to her husband Leonard, she is also survived by two sons, Gregory (Teresa) Simpson of Auburn, Ga., and Kevin Simpson of Gaithersburg, Md.; a sister, Genevieve Gearhart of Alabama; a brother, Charles (Debbie) Mechling of DuBois; and three step-grandchildren.
There will be no public visitation. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 26, at 11 a.m. at the Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. in Brockway with Pastor Bob Trask officiating. Burial will follow in the Beechwoods Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Gateway Humane Society, 1211 Airport Road, Falls Creek, PA 15840.
Published in The Courier Express on Oct. 25, 2019