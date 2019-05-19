Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lynch-Green Funeral Home Inc. 151 North Michael Street St. Marys , PA 15857 (814)-834-4317 Mass of Christian Burial 12:00 PM Queen of the World Church 134 Queens Rd St. Marys , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary



He was born on August 18, 1943, in St. Marys, a son of the late Sylvester and Ethel Meyer Geitner.

On August 20, 1965 , he married Linda Fox, who survives of St. Marys.

Alan was a lifelong resident of the area and graduate of Central High School, class of 1961. He served in the

Always a good handyman, there wasn't anything he couldn't fix. Alan loved working around his house and gardening. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandkids.

In addition to his wife of more than 53 years, Linda Fox Geitner, he is survived by one daughter, Melanie and her husband Louie Pesce of St. Marys and by two grandchildren, Kira and Kaleb Pesce as well as by several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Gary Geitner.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Alan E. Geitner will be celebrated on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at 12:00 PM at Queen of the World Church, 134 Queens Road, St. Marys, PA 15857 with Rev. Jeffery Noble and Rev. Ross Miceli, concelebrating.

Military Honors will be accorded by the St. Marys Servicemen's Burial Detail.

Friends and family will be received at the church from 11:15 AM until the time of the Mass.

Interment will be in St. Marys Catholic Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the Community Nurses Hospice or to Hahne Cancer Center.

