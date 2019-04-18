Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Aldine J. Roof. View Sign

Aldine J. Roof, age 93, formerly of 316 Tyler Ave., Ridgway, died Tuesday evening, April 16, 2019. She was born April 4, 1926, in Brockway, daughter of the late Guy and Jennie (Marnati) Fustine. She married Kenneth C. Roof on January 2, 1951, he preceded her in death on December 20, 1982. She resided in Ridgway since 1951 and was a member of St. Leo Catholic Church, the C.D. of A., the Good Samaritans, Renew at the church, past Altar Guild, past Religious Education Teacher, past American Cancer Society Hospice Volunteer, past Girl Scout and Boy Scout Leader, and past Prison Ministry. She was a 1942 graduate of Brockway High School. She had been employed by Elk County General Hospital for 32 years.

She is survived by one son, Gary Lee Roof (Lisa Leisentritt) of Kawkawlin, Michigan; one daughter, Lynn Ann (George) Reichard of Martinsburg, West Virginia; three grandchildren: Addie Marie Roof (Steve Lyon), Kelsey Reichard (James Hade), and Benjamin Reichard (Carrie McConoughey); one great-grandchild, Aubrey Reichard; one sister, Catherine Astori of Brandy Camp; and numerous nieces and nephews. Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by five brothers: Sam, Joseph, William, Alfred, and Floyd Fustine, and two sisters, Margaret Volpe and Virginia Lowther.

A Memorial Mass for Aldine J. Roof will be celebrated at St. Leo Catholic Church on Monday, April 22, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. Officiating will be Fr. D.G. Davis III, Pastor of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Corry, PA. Burial will be at St. Tobias Cemetery in Brockway. Friends will be received at the St. Leo Catholic Church Gathering Space from 12 PM until the time of the Mass at 1:00 p.m. Memorials, if desired, can be made to the Ridgway Ambulance or to St. Leo Catholic Church. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Thompson Funeral Home.

