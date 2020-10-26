Aldo J. Franceschi, 93, of Brookville, PA, passed away during the evening hours of October 24, 2020, while a resident at the Jefferson Manor Personal Care Home.
He was born on June 8, 1927, to the late Luigi and Olympia Franceschi in Brookville, PA. He attended and graduated from Brookville High School. Aldo proudly served his country during World War II with the United States Army. He went on to become owner of the Franceschi Lumber Mill. Aldo was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Brookville, PA, and the Knights of Columbus.
Aldo Franceschi was a beloved uncle and friend to many in the Jefferson County community. He was an avid fixed wing pilot, entrepreneur and had a great love for all things Italian. Aldo was a man of little fear and strong loyalty. He truly believed that life was about being faithful to God and loving your family. He believed we have to be faithful to Christ because Christ was faithful to us. He liked working with his hands and enjoyed the efforts of his labor and chores because he felt a part of the place that he shared with his family. He worked hard his whole life but he lived meagerly so that he could give his family more. He liked to share stories and teach about gardening and wine making. He was an amazing man with fortitude and principals, never wavering when met with any challenge. God knew him perfectly and prepared a place in heaven for him where Aldo will have joy, love and peace. He is now with loved ones and he will see their faces with perfect sight. He will never know pain, or loss or loneliness again. He will be sorely missed by the people he touched throughout his amazing life.
Aldo is survived by one sister-in-law, Louise Franceschi; one niece, Jodi Isganitis and her family; and one nephew and his family.
In addition to his parents, Aldo was preceded in passing by three brothers: Stevie; Remo; and Joseph.
Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, from 4-6 p.m. at the McKinney – d'Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825.
A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 129 Graham Ave., Brookville, PA 15825, beginning at 10 a.m. and officiated by Father William Laska.
Interment will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery, Rose Twp., Jefferson County, PA.
Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com.