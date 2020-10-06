Alex Sedor, Jr., age 89, of DuBois, PA died Monday, October 5, 2020 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.
Born on April 21, 1931 in DuBois, PA, he was the son of the late Alexander and Natalie (Wiener) Sedor.
On July 27, 1957 he married Rita C. (Boyer) Sedor in Malone, NY. She survives.
Alex retired in 1993 from Triangle Auto Springs after 16 ½ years of service. Previous to that he had worked for B&O Railroad for 25 years.
He was a member of the Nativity Mother of God Byzantine Catholic Church in DuBois, PA. Alex was an avid hunter and enjoyed golfing and bowling. Above all, Alex loved his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He is survived by his children; (Michael Sedor & his wife Kathy, Stephen Sedor & his wife Michelle, Jeffrey Sedor & his wife Jan, Linda Gregory and her husband Richard, Gregory Sedor & his wife Diane, and Bruce Sedor & his wife Nancy all of DuBois), 1 sister ( Olga Chiodo of DuBois, PA), 16 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by 6 brothers and 4 sisters.
There will be no public visitation.
A Divine Liturgy will be celebrated on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 10 AM from Holy Trinity Byzantine Catholic Church in Sykesville with Father Vasyl Banyk as celebrant.
Burial will be in Morningside Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105 and/or Penn Highlands ICU, 100 Hospital Avenue or Nativity Mother of God Byzantine Catholic Church, 920 Howard Avenue, both in DuBois, PA 15801.
The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.