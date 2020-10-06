1/1
Alex Sedor Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alex's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alex Sedor, Jr., age 89, of DuBois, PA died Monday, October 5, 2020 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.

Born on April 21, 1931 in DuBois, PA, he was the son of the late Alexander and Natalie (Wiener) Sedor.

On July 27, 1957 he married Rita C. (Boyer) Sedor in Malone, NY. She survives.

Alex retired in 1993 from Triangle Auto Springs after 16 ½ years of service. Previous to that he had worked for B&O Railroad for 25 years.

He was a member of the Nativity Mother of God Byzantine Catholic Church in DuBois, PA. Alex was an avid hunter and enjoyed golfing and bowling. Above all, Alex loved his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He is survived by his children; (Michael Sedor & his wife Kathy, Stephen Sedor & his wife Michelle, Jeffrey Sedor & his wife Jan, Linda Gregory and her husband Richard, Gregory Sedor & his wife Diane, and Bruce Sedor & his wife Nancy all of DuBois), 1 sister ( Olga Chiodo of DuBois, PA), 16 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by 6 brothers and 4 sisters.

There will be no public visitation.

A Divine Liturgy will be celebrated on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 10 AM from Holy Trinity Byzantine Catholic Church in Sykesville with Father Vasyl Banyk as celebrant.

Burial will be in Morningside Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105 and/or Penn Highlands ICU, 100 Hospital Avenue or Nativity Mother of God Byzantine Catholic Church, 920 Howard Avenue, both in DuBois, PA 15801.

The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Courier Express from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved