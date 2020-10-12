1/1
Alice "June" Baughman
Alice "June" (Snyder) Baughman, 89, of Brookville, PA, passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020, while a resident at Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor. She was born on March 10, 1931, to the late Lee and Zella Edna (Sprankle) Snyder in Reynoldsville.

She attended and graduated from Redbank High School. June married Edgar LeRoy Baughman on December 10, 1949, in Summerville, PA; Edgar preceded her in passing. She worked in dietary department at the Polk State School and Hospital until the early sixties. After she left Polk State, she was caretaker to her family as well as a tax collector in Mineral Township. She was a member of the Roseville Independent Chapel.
June was a Pittsburgh Pirates fan. She was an avid card player and shared her skills with her family. She loved to water ski and was a great baker, most well known for her homemade bread and cinnamon rolls. Above all else, June loved her family and had a special place in her heart for her grandchildren.
June is survived by her children; Terry Leroy (Jane) Baughman; Richard W. (Lurie) Baughman; Robin Rae (Fred) Frye; Lee Derand (Holly) Baughman; two siblings; John "Jack" (Joan) Snyder; Ken (Mary) Snyder; one sister in law; Shirley Snyder; ten grandchildren; Adria, Colleen, Shelli, Shannon, Steve, Sam, Randy, Nathan, Ashley, Andie Sue; fifteen great grandchildren; Leah, Evan, Max, Miles, Alex, Grace, Kaleb, Gavin, Abi, Tyler, Madalynne, Madison, Mason, Ethan, Liam; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, June was preceded in passing by two brothers; Donald Snyder; Harold Snyder; and one sister; Florence Brehm.
Family and friends will be received on Saturday, October 17, 2020, from 10 a.m. to noon at the McKinney – d'Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825. A funeral service will take place immediately following the viewing beginning at 12pm and officiated by Pastor Jim Fillhart. Interment will take place at Shannondale Union Cemetery, Shannondale, Clarion Co., PA. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com

A live broadcast of the service may be viewed by selecting the button below her obituary on www.mckinneydargy.com or by entering http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/38553 into your web browser.

Published in The Courier Express from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McKinney - d'Argy Funeral Home
345 Main St
Brookville, PA 15825
(814) 849-7375
