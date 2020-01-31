Home

Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.
312 East Locust Street
Clearfield, PA 16830
(814) 765-8251
Alice M. Mauk


1923 - 2020
Alice M. Mauk Obituary
Alice M. Mauk, age 96, passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Jefferson Manor in Brookville.
Born on October 18, 1923 in Jones, PA; a daughter of the late John Seifert and Pearl (Bailey) Seifert.
She was a beautician most of her life.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Frederick J. Mauk; and a son, Frederick Mauk.
Per Mrs. Mauk's wishes there will be no public services.
Online remembrances can be made at www.bennettandhouser.com.
Arrangements are under the care of the Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc., Clearfield.
Published in The Courier Express on Jan. 31, 2020
