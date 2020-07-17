1/1
Alice P. Deiaco
1920 - 2020
Alice P. Deiaco, Age 100, of DuBois, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at the DuBois Nursing Home.

Born on July 3, 1920 in Tyler, PA, she was the daughter of the late Rocco & Maggie (Manta) Deiaco.

Alice lived for 42 years in Baltimore, Maryland where she worked as a secretary.

She relocated back to the DuBois Area in 1982.

Alice was a member of St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church.

She is survived by a sister, Lucille "Lucy" Deiaco of Milford, DE, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her three brothers; Carmen, Vincent "Jimmy", and Cosmo "Kelly" Deiaco, three sisters; Mary, Joann "Jenny" and Ida Virginia Deiaco, and infant twin sisters.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. from the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. from St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church with Msgr. Richard Siefer as celebrant.

Burial will follow in Morningside Cemetery.

Memorials may be placed with the DuBois Nursing Home Auxiliary, 212 South 8th Street, DuBois, PA 15801.

On line condolences can be made to www.baronickfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Courier Express on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
JUL
18
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
