Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Allan Bowser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allan D. Bowser


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Allan D. Bowser Obituary
Allan D. Bowser, age 77, of Reynoldsville, died Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at the DuBois Nursing Home.
He was born July 4, 1942, to Clarence and Goldie (Shaffer) Bowser in Dagus Mines, Pa.
Allan was a member of the Eagle's and B.P.O. of Elks Lodge #519 in Reynoldsville. He was retired from Triangle Suspension System of DuBois.
He is survived by three daughters, Kelly Schaffer (Timothy Ellis) of DuBois, Kimberly Andrekovich (Brian) of Punxsutawney, Stacy Haag of Reynoldsville; one son, Jeffrey (Ivy August) of Reynoldsville; one brother, James Bowser of DuBois; 10 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Allan was proceeded in death by his parents and a sister, Donna Tapper.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Courier Express on Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Allan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -