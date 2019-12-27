|
|
Allan D. Bowser, age 77, of Reynoldsville, died Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at the DuBois Nursing Home.
He was born July 4, 1942, to Clarence and Goldie (Shaffer) Bowser in Dagus Mines, Pa.
Allan was a member of the Eagle's and B.P.O. of Elks Lodge #519 in Reynoldsville. He was retired from Triangle Suspension System of DuBois.
He is survived by three daughters, Kelly Schaffer (Timothy Ellis) of DuBois, Kimberly Andrekovich (Brian) of Punxsutawney, Stacy Haag of Reynoldsville; one son, Jeffrey (Ivy August) of Reynoldsville; one brother, James Bowser of DuBois; 10 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Allan was proceeded in death by his parents and a sister, Donna Tapper.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Courier Express on Dec. 27, 2019