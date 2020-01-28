Home

Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First United Presbyterian Church
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
First United Presbyterian Church
Allan D. Thompson


1924 - 2019
Allan D. Thompson Obituary
Allan D. Thompson, 95, DuBois, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020 at Penn Highlands DuBois.
Born May 7, 1924, in Jamestown, NY, he was the son of the late Herman and Elizabeth (Swanson) Thompson.
On July 12, 1947, he married Audrey (Carlson) Thompson in Jamestown, NY. She preceded him in death on January 31, 2016.
Allan graduated from Jamestown High School in 1942. During WWII, he served in the U.S. Army. Allan was employed as a field engineer for Burroughs Corporation before his retirement. He loved golfing, reading, dancing, his dogs and cats, and spending time with his family, friends, and grandchildren. Allan was a member of the First United Presbyterian Church in DuBois.
Allan is survived by four children, Diane (Donald) Nelson, Jamestown, NY, Marcia (Robert) Fleck, DuBois, Mark (Cindy) Thompson, Kennedy, NY, and Patricia (Pat) Reasinger, DuBois; ten grandchildren, Scott Nelson, Kristina Gelnett, Brian Nelson, Jessica Schroeck, Matthew Thompson, Julie Ferrari, Carolyn Chesley, Andrew Reasinger, Alexander Reasinger, and Valerie Thompson; fifteen great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. He was the last member of his immediate family.
In addition to his wife and parents, Allan was preceded in death by his brother, Emmet Thompson, a granddaughter, Holly Jo Bova, and a great-grandchild, Haden Bova.
A time of gathering will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 10-11 a.m. at the First United Presbyterian Church. Following the gathering, a Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. from the church with LaMarr Adamson CLP officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc.
Memorial donations may be made to Purrfect Paws Cat Rescue SBCF, 206 E. Logan Ave., DuBois, PA 15801.
Memorial donations may be made at www.adamsonfuneral.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Jan. 28, 2020
