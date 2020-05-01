Allen R. Muth, age 76, of DuBois, Pa., died Thursday, April 30, 2020, at his home.
Born on November 12, 1943, in Luthersburg, Pa., he was the son of the late Oscar T. and Ruth E. (Hartzfeld) Muth.
He was a graduate of DuBois Area High School, class of 1963.
On August 8, 1964, he married Mary Jane (Reasinger) Muth. She survives.
Allen was a veteran of the United States Army, having served during the Vietnam era.
He retired from the Plumbers and Pipefitters Union Local 354 in Latrobe, Pa.
He was a member of the former St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in DuBois, the Polish Citizen Club and the Olympic Athletic Club. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and most importantly, spending time with his family.
Allen is survived by his children, Teddylynn A. Hoover and her husband Dr. Mark Hoover of Penfield, Pa., and Wray A. Muth and his wife Jamie of DuBois, Pa.; grandchildren, Mark A. Hoover and his wife Angela, Katie L. Greenthaner and her husband Christopher and Abbie and Owen Muth; and one great-grandson, Elliot Greenthaner.
He was preceded in death by two sisters, Darla Muth and Delores McHugh; and one brother, Robert Muth.
Due to our current circumstances, there will be a private family visitation and funeral service from the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., with Father Ross Miceli officiating.
Burial will be in Luthersburg Union Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.
Online condolences can be made to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
