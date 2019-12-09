Home

Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Wake
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
3:30 PM
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bernard Roman Catholic Church
Aloyse Ogorchock


1926 - 2019
Aloyse Ogorchock Obituary
Aloyse Ogorchock, age 93, of Windcrest Lane, Reynoldsville, Pa., (Beechwoods area) died Saturday, December 7, 2019 at her home.
Born on May 20, 1926, in Brookville, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Harry and Marie (Aaron) Aiken.
In 1947, she married John Harold "Jack" Ogorchock. he preceded her in death on March 17, 2012.
Aloyse was a homemaker and assisted her husband Jack in the early days of DuBrook.
She was a member of St. Bernard Roman Catholic Church and was a recipient of the Knight of St. Gregory Award from the Bishop of Erie. She loved to go to garage sales and flea markets. Her greatest joy however, was raising her family and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Aloyse is survived three sons, Paul Ogorchock and his wife Gayle of Virginia Beach, Va., Mike Ogorchock and his wife Linda of Montgomery, Texas, and Tom Ogorchock and his wife Connie of Haymarket, Va.; two daughters, Peggy Mowrey and her husband Bob of Pittsboro, N.C., and Rosemary Barber and her husband Joe of Beechwoods, Pa.; a sister, Marjorie Anne "Mimi" Shannon of Forest, Va.; eight grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Tommy Aiken.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., DuBois.
A scriptural wake service will be held on Tuesday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. from the funeral home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at 10 a.m. from St. Bernard Roman Catholic Church with Fr. Rob Horgas and Fr. Edward Walk concelebrants.
Burial will follow in Beechwoods Cemetery
Memorials may be placed with DuBois Central Catholic, P.O. Box 567, DuBois, PA 15801.
Online condolences can be made to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Dec. 9, 2019
