Althea L. Donahue, age 75, of Elbon Road, (Elbon) Brockport, Pa., died on April 20, 2020, at Penn Highlands DuBois.
Born on December 9, 1944, in New London, Connecticut, she was the daughter of the late Wilfred and Marion Gifford Gelinas. On July 25, 1964, she was married to Levi Donahue and he survives. Retired, Althea had been employed at K-Mart until 1992. She then went on to work at Wal-Mart and then McDonalds in Brockway. She was a member of the Awakening Alliance Church in Ridgway. Althea also was a life member of the Horton Twp. Sportsmen's Club, Horton/Brockway Lions Club and was an active member of the Horton Twp. Fire Department ladies auxiliary until it disbanded. Althea enjoyed sightseeing, sewing, dancing and always ended up being the life of the party. Her favorite past time though was spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her husband she is also survived by a daughter, Elaine (Charles Ethan) Smith of Elbon; a son, Patrick (Stephanie) Donahue of Johnsonburg, PA; a brother, Wilfred "Bill" (Carol) Gelinas of Waterford, CT; a brother-in-law, John "Rick" Hoffenbacher of Ledyard, CT; grandchildren: Stephanie Ann (Matthew) Stahlman, Elizabeth Donahue, twins Brandon and Travis Donahue, Patrick (Leah) Donahue, twins Andrew and Autumn Smith, Owen Smith, Bruce Burdett, Damian Burdett and Clarence Russell. She is also survived by great-grandchildren Aubrey and Levi Donahue, Mikayla and Hunter Stahlman and Warren Donahue.
In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by a son, Donald Donahue; a daughter-in-law, Christine Donahue; two sisters, Murial Reagan and Gail Hoffenbacher; a brother, Franklin Gelinas; and an infant brother, Peter.
A private graveside service will be held with Charles Patterson Jr. officiating. Burial will be at Parklawn Memorial Gardens in Ridgway. Once the coronavirus restrictions have been lifted a Celebration of Life Service will be announced.
Memorial donations may be made to the Horton Twp. Fire Department PO Box 17 Brockport, PA 15823.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home, Inc., Brockway.
Published in The Courier Express from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020