Alvera Cecelia Bandyk (b. May 22, 1928 – d. March 9, 2019)
Married to Edward Bandyk for 71 years, and is survived by her husband Edward, two children, Edward John Bandyk of Fountain Hills, AZ, and daughter Mary Bandyk-Barzelay of Trinity, FL. There are three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
While living in DuBois, PA, for over 60 years, she was active in the DuBois Area Women's Club, Amaranth, and Eastern Star. She was a member of St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church. Alvera and Edward moved to Fountain Hills, AZ, in September of 2012. In Fountain Hills she was a regular at the library, Phil's and different community events.
A graveside service will be held at St. Catherine Cemetery on May 29th, 2019. Memorials can be made o the DuBois Area Hospital, DuBois, PA, or the Fountain Hills Public Library in Fountain Hills, PA.
Published in The Courier Express on Apr. 10, 2019