Alverta E. (McCluskey) Vasilauskas
1930 - 2020
Alverta E. McCluskey Vasilauskas, 90, of Rockton, PA died Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.

Born on February 8, 1930, in Force, PA, she was the daughter of the late William and Stella (Vesnesky) McCluskey.

On May 9, 1953, she married George S. Vasilauskas. He preceded her in death on January 18, 2002.

Alverta retired from Clearfield-Jefferson Mental Health/Mental Retardation after many years of service. She was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church and enjoyed gardening, canning and cooking and her flowers. Above all, she loved her family, especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by five children: Cathy Gray of Pittsburgh, PA; Therese Heasley and her husband, Greg, and Lisa Stutsman and her husband, Arnold, both of DuBois, PA; Grant Vasilauskas and his wife, Lisa, of Soldier, PA; and Tommy Vasilauskas of Ogilvie, MN; a sister, Anna Toney of DuBois, PA; 13 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.

Alverta was preceded in death by her daughter, Joyce Vasilauskas, and two sisters, Nellie Landini and sister, Jude McCluskey.

Due to the current situation, a private family visitation will be held from the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc.

A public Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 10 a.m. from St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church with Msgr Richard Siefer as celebrant.

Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Memorials may be placed with Penn Highlands Hospice, 100 Hospital Ave., DuBois, PA 15801 and/or EWTN, 5817 Old Leeds Road, Irondale, AL 35210.

On line condolences can be made to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Courier Express on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
