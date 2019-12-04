|
|
Alverta McIntosh, age 96, of DuBois, Pa., died Sunday, December 1, 2019, at Nelson's Golden Years.
Born on June 30, 1923 in Punxsutawney, Pa., she was the daughter of the late George and Elva Etta Van Horn Bedell.
On August 29, 1940, she married her husband of 65 years, Robert J. McIntosh. He preceded her in death on August 16, 2005.
Alverta was a homemaker and attended the Tri County Church. She was a volunteer for the American Heart Association and Breast Cancer Awareness. She, along with her husband enjoyed golfing, skiing, and snowmobiling and was also an accomplished artist and seamstress.
Alverta is survived by her two daughters, Roberta J. Owen and her husband Fred of Mechanicsburg, Pa., and Tara L. McClure of DuBois, Pa.; a brother, Bud Bedell of Florida; five grandchildren: Heather Martin, Bryan Owen, Kyle and Chad, and Katelyn McClure; and eight great-grandchildren: Abby, Alec, and Isabelle Martin, Caroline, Eli, and Kate Owen, and Liam and Ellie McClure.
She was preceded in death by her son, Paul E. McIntosh, four brothers, and three sisters.
There will be no public visitation.
A celebration of life service will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. from the Tri County Church with Pastor Dan Smith officiating.
Burial will be in Morningside Cemetery.
Although flowers are appreciated, the family requests memorials may be placed with the Tri County Church, 1881 Old 255 Road, DuBois, PA 15801.
The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences can be made to www.baronickfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier Express on Dec. 4, 2019