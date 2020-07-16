1/1
Alvin F. Beck
2020 - 2020
Alvin F. Beck, age 76, a lifelong resident of Gardner Hill Road, Weedville, PA, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020 at Penn Highlands-DuBois.

Son of the late Wright Sargent and Mildred (Anderson) Beck, Alvin graduated from Weedville High School in 1962. He also graduated from Roberts Wesleyan College as an Elementary School Teacher; he later furthered his education graduating from IUP in Bradford as a Registered Nurse and retired after 20 years of service as a supervisor at Highland View Nursing Home of Brockway, PA.

Alvin was a member of the Weedville Wesleyan Church for many years. He enjoyed working in the woods along with cutting and splitting firewood. Most of all he enjoyed snowmobiling and family gatherings.

Alvin is survived by: a brother, Dave (Delores) Beck; four sisters, Sylvia (Earle) Wilson, Dorothy Watt, Naomi (Bernard) O'Kane and Nancy Chan; a nephew, David G. Beck who was raised by Sargent and Mildred; and several other nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by: two brothers, Gordon and Archie Beck; and a sister, Helen in infancy.

A memorial service will be held, 5 p.m., August 21, 2020 at the Gardner Hill Community Church with Dr. Earle Wilson, to celebrate the life of Alvin Beck.

Interment will take place in the Gardner Hill Cemetery.

The family suggests memorials to the Fox Township Ambulance Association or a favorite charity and will be accepting online condolences at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Courier Express on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Memorial service
05:00 PM
Gardner Hill Community Church
Funeral services provided by
Leo Nedza Funeral Home
199 West DuBois Avenue
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-4567
