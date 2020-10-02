Amadeus M. Finley, 90, Treasure Lake, passed away, Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at DuBois Nursing Home. She was born October 27, 1929 in Reynoldsville, the daughter of the late Amadeo & Mary (Ciamacco) Marchioni. She married Glenn L. Finley December 15, 1961; he survives in Treasure Lake.
She also leaves behind two sons, William (Ruth) Vizza and Michael (Carol) Vizza both of Reynoldsville, four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Amadeus was a 1948 graduate of Reynoldsville High School. She was a member of the local Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. She enjoyed traveling with her husband for work and loved being a homemaker and her family. She cared deeply for the welfare of others.
In addition to her parents, Amadeus was also preceded in death by a son Keven Finley, two sisters, Artista Dobis, Olga Laman and six brothers Phil, Ralph, Albert, Don, Joe and Armand.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
