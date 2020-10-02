1/1
Amadeus M. Finley
1929 - 2020
Amadeus M. Finley, 90, Treasure Lake, passed away, Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at DuBois Nursing Home. She was born October 27, 1929 in Reynoldsville, the daughter of the late Amadeo & Mary (Ciamacco) Marchioni. She married Glenn L. Finley December 15, 1961; he survives in Treasure Lake.

She also leaves behind two sons, William (Ruth) Vizza and Michael (Carol) Vizza both of Reynoldsville, four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Amadeus was a 1948 graduate of Reynoldsville High School. She was a member of the local Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. She enjoyed traveling with her husband for work and loved being a homemaker and her family. She cared deeply for the welfare of others.

In addition to her parents, Amadeus was also preceded in death by a son Keven Finley, two sisters, Artista Dobis, Olga Laman and six brothers Phil, Ralph, Albert, Don, Joe and Armand.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Online condolences can be made at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements are under the direction of the Leo Nedza Funeral Home of DuBois.

Published in The Courier Express on Oct. 2, 2020.
