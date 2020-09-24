1/1
Americo Mario Cristini
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Americo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Americo Mario Cristini age 81 a former Brockport, PA resident, currently a resident at the DuBois Nursing Home, died on Tuesday September 22, 2020.

Born on February 7, 1939 in Dillonville, Ohio; he was the son of the late Americo and Hilda Banal Cristini. He was married to Helen L. Bundy and she preceded him in death on December 11, 1996.

Retired, Mario had been employed at Brockway Pressed Metals. He was catholic by faith, and enjoyed watching the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates. Mario also enjoyed planting a garden every summer.

He is survived by a daughter Lucille (Lou) Selfridge of Hawk Run, PA; a sister Emma Woodward of Ridgway; 2 brothers: Lindo (Priscilla) Cristini of Treasure Lake; James (Judy) Cristini of Dillonville, Ohio and a grandson Michael Selfridge.

In addition to his parents and his wife he is also preceded in death by a brother George Cristini.

There will be no public visitation. A private Funeral Service will be held with Pastor Dave Nagele officiating. Burial will follow in the Mountain Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Brockway Ambulance PO Box 222 Brockway, PA 15824. The Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. is handling the arrangements. online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Courier Express on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc
1033 4Th Ave
Brockway, PA 15824
(814) 268-2732
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 23, 2020
Mario was a fun person, he made me laugh whenever I was his nurse for the day. He will be missed.
Holly
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved