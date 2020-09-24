Americo Mario Cristini age 81 a former Brockport, PA resident, currently a resident at the DuBois Nursing Home, died on Tuesday September 22, 2020.
Born on February 7, 1939 in Dillonville, Ohio; he was the son of the late Americo and Hilda Banal Cristini. He was married to Helen L. Bundy and she preceded him in death on December 11, 1996.
Retired, Mario had been employed at Brockway Pressed Metals. He was catholic by faith, and enjoyed watching the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates. Mario also enjoyed planting a garden every summer.
He is survived by a daughter Lucille (Lou) Selfridge of Hawk Run, PA; a sister Emma Woodward of Ridgway; 2 brothers: Lindo (Priscilla) Cristini of Treasure Lake; James (Judy) Cristini of Dillonville, Ohio and a grandson Michael Selfridge.
In addition to his parents and his wife he is also preceded in death by a brother George Cristini.
There will be no public visitation. A private Funeral Service will be held with Pastor Dave Nagele officiating. Burial will follow in the Mountain Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Brockway Ambulance PO Box 222 Brockway, PA 15824. The Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. is handling the arrangements. online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com