Anjanette Nicole "Anje" Pifer, 41, of Treasure Lake DuBois, died on Friday, November 13, 2020. Born on March 18, 1979 in DuBois, PA, she was the daughter of Doug and Cindi Fustine Pifer who survive and live in Ottawa, IL.
Anje was a homemaker and she attended St. Tobias Church in Brockway. She enjoyed reading, cooking and working on her house.
In addition to her parents she is also survived by 2 daughters: Jada Pifer of DeKalb, IL; Delaney Wineberg of Brockway; a son: Kolton Wineberg also of Brockway; a sister: Beth Ann Pifer of Ottawa, IL; 2 brothers: Eric (Ofelia Dominguez) Pifer of Waco, TX; Zach (Tiffany) Pifer of Lubbock, TX; her paternal grandfather Ron Pifer of Brockway and a nephew Miles Pifer. She is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. She is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents Floyd and Kathryn Fustine and her maternal grandmother Donna Pifer.
Calling hours will be on Thursday, November 19 from 1PM to 3PM at the Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. in Brockway. Due to Gov. Tom Wolf's Covid-19 mandate, we are permitted to have only 30 people in the building at a time. Please limit your stay inside during visitation so we can accommodate all who want to pay their respects. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are required.
A Funeral Service will be held at 3PM with Msgr. Charles Kaza officiating. Memorial donations may be made to Mengle Memorial Library 324 Main Street Brockway, PA 15824 or the American Cancer Society
P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123.