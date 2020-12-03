1/1
Ann M. Michelini
1938 - 2020
Ann M. Michelini, age 82 of Force, PA died Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Pinecrest Manor in St. Marys, PA.

Born on March 8, 1938 in Weedville, PA, she was the daughter of the late Donald and Mabel (Philippi) Cameroni.

Ann was a graduate and Valedictorian of the Jay Township High School Class of 1956.

On August 1, 1959 she married her husband of 61 years, Frank L. Michelini. He survives.

Ann was a homemaker and assisted her husband and son in the family businesses, Michelini Bus Company and the Force Garage.

She was a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Force where she was previously active in many church affairs and was a member of the Christ the King Auxiliary.

Ann is also survived by her children (Dr. Robert G. Michelini & his wife Lisa of Boiling Springs, PA, Phyllis Michelini of Force, PA, William F. Michelini & his wife Marie of Force, PA and Kathleen Vargas & her husband David of Weedville, PA), 7 grandchildren (Nathan & Trevor Harbst, Adeena Hollen, Frank & Ethan Michelini, and AnnMarie & Natalie Vargas), 3 step grandchildren (Devon, Meagan, & Rebecca Struthers), and 4 great grandchildren (Jonathan & Sage Harbst and Bryce & Anson Diehl).

Due to our current circumstances, a private family visitation will be held from the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.

A public Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 11 a.m. from St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Force, PA with Father Mark Mastrian as celebrant.

Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, 17735 Bennetts Valley Highway, Force, PA 15841 and/or the Bennetts Valley Ambulance Services, 12479 Bennetts Valley Highway, Penfield, PA 15849.

The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com

Published in The Courier Express from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
December 3, 2020
My deepest sympathy to you, Frank and all of your family.
Betty Ann(Bartoletti) Forsyth
Elizabeth( Betty Ann) Forsyth
Friend
