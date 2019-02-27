Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann M. Shilala. View Sign



Born on December 28, 1927, in Punxsutawney, PA, she was the daughter of the late Patrick and Anastasia (Kristofic) Felix.

On May 2, 1953, she married Dominic R. Shilala in Sykesville, PA. He preceded her in death on June 4, 2017.

She was a homemaker and had worked at several local businesses including Brockway Glass, Herb & Tom's and the Hallmark Store.

Ann was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, enjoyed watching sports and most of all, she loved being with her family.

She is survived by two daughters, Mary Ann Shilala of DuBois, PA, and Dianne Pepitone and her husband, James of Katonah, NY; a son, Dr. Patrick Shilala and his wife Jane of DuBois, PA; grandson, Michael Pepitone of Katonah, NY; step granddaughter, Brittany Langan and her husband Jeff of Bellfonte, PA; step great-granddaughter, Penny Langan; two sisters, Bernadette "Bunny" Felix and Mary Jo Ulishney, both of DuBois, PA; three brothers, Edward Felix of Stump Creek, PA, Theodore Felix and his wife Janet of Falls Creek, PA and Regis Felix and his wife Donna of DuBois, PA.

She was preceded in death by two sisters, Regina Bauer and Marcella Kuritz and two brothers, Patrick J. and J. Paul Felix.

There will be no public visitation.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. from St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church with Msgr. Richard Siefer as celebrant.

Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to a and/or Christ The King Manor, 1100 West Long Avenue, DuBois, PA 15801.

The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium is in charge of arrangements.

