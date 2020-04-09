Home

Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 11, 2020
Anna Belle (Snyder) Bryan


1930 - 2020
Anna Belle (Snyder) Bryan Obituary
Anna Belle (Snyder) Bryan, age 90, formerly of Falls Creek and DuBois, PA, died Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Highland View Healthcare in Brockway, PA.

Born on March 3, 1930, in Gipsy, PA, she was the daughter of the late Wallace and Lottie (Fry) Beck.

On November 28, 1970, she married her husband John O. Bryan, he preceded her in death on January 21, 1987.

Anna had worked at various jobs over the years. She was a member of the Rathmel Baptist Church.

Anna is survived by two daughters, (Susan E. Snell and her husband Gary of Falls Creek, PA and Kathleen D. DuBeck of Orlando, FL), 5 grandsons, 1 granddaughter, 11 great grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by 1 daughter (Karen Brubaker), 6 sisters: (Genevieve Gensib, Lula Mae Senior, Mildred Orr, Carmen Dutton, Mary Evelyn Hadden and Florence Lewis), 3 brothers: (Wallace Beck, Jr., Eugene Beck & Warren Beck) and 1 granddaughter (Carrie Salada).

Due to our current circumstances, a private visitation and funeral service will be held at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. on Saturday, April 11, 2020, with Pastor Ken Eddy officiating.

Burial will be in Beechwoods Cemetery.

Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to Gateway Humane Society, 1211 Airport Road, Falls Creek, PA 15840.
Published in The Courier Express from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020
