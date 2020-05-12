Anna C. Ceriani, 92, passed away at Christ the King Manor on May 10, 2020.
Anna, the daughter of Pietro and Maria (Calcatarra) Ceriani was preceded in death by her parents and all of her siblings, seven brothers, Edward, Julio, Albert, Tony (deceased age 8), Tony, James (deceased in infancy), and James; five sisters, Pearl Moody, Eleanor Mittermaier, Josephine McIntyre, Lucille Chilelli, and Maria Ceriani (deceased in infancy); and seven nieces and nephews.
She is survived by her sister-in-law Jean (Bona) Ceriani and 15 nieces and nephews and their families.
Annie was a lifelong resident of Brockway, graduated from Brockway High School in 1944, and began her employment at Paris Cleaners before joining her brother Julio at Ceriani Cleaners where they worked together for 28 years until Julio closed the business and retired in 1985. She was then employed by Brockway Glass Co. until her retirement in 1994. Thereafter, she worked for several years as a greeter at the Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. Annie had three great joys in her life: her family to whom she was a much beloved sister and aunt; her church, St. Tobias R.C. Church in Brockway, where she was an active member throughout her life serving as a Eucharistic Minister administering Communion at Mass and to the elderly and shut-ins at home as well as many other duties; and assisting others. She loved helping people, whether others with a sick family member, driving people too medical appointments, or providing baked goods just to brighten a person's day. She was a frequent visitor to the local nursing homes and elder care facilities as well as helping others in innumerable small ways. Her generous deeds and unselfishness were recognized by the community when she was awarded the Brockway Woman of the Year Award in 1999 along with a Citation of Distinction from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania House of Representatives.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic a private Funeral Service will be held with Fr. Leo Gallina officiating. Burial will follow in St. Tobias Cemetery. Once the current restrictions are lifted a public Memorial Mass will be announced. The Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. in Brockway is handling the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Tobias Church 1135 Hewitt Street Brockway, Pa 15824; Christ the King Manor, 1100 W. Long Avenue, DuBois, PA 15801, or the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601, would be most appreciated. Online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com,
Published in The Courier Express from May 12 to May 13, 2020.