Anna Mae Corbin Douthit, 81, of Unionville, Va., passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020.
She was born on April 30, 1938, in Jefferson County, Pennsylvania, to the late Dale and Mary Corbin. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years Robert "Bob" Douthit and brother Earl Corbin. Anna Mae graduated from DuBois Area High School in 1957, and began college at Mansfield State Teachers College before marrying. She later received a bachelor's degree from James Madison University.
She and Bob lived on several farms in Pennsylvania before moving to Orange in 1967, when he became the cattle manager of Windholme Farm. The raised their family there until the dispersal of the farm in 1982. After two years living on a farm in North Garden, they returned to Orange County and resided on a small farm of their own in Unionville until their deaths. Anna Mae retired at the age of 70 after 21 years as Secretary in the Orange County Extension Office.
Anna Mae served for many years on the Orange County Fair Board. She was also a member of the East Orange Ruritan Club and actively involved with the Bethlehem United Methodist Church, including singing in the choir. In her later years, she began watercolor painting as a hobby. She soon became a skilled painter of nature still-lifes and farm landscapes, leading to art sales and commissions for works.
Anna Mae is survived by her sister, Marie Corbin Kessler (Bill); brother, Paul Corbin (Paula); sisters-in-law, Margaret Corbin and sister Erma Weber (Edward); her three sons, Jeff (Letitia), Brad, and Jay (Carrie); and six grandchildren, Erika Douthit Kelly (Shain), Casey Roberts, Jason Douthit, Abigail Douthit, Zachary Douthit, and Gabrielle Douthit.
A memorial funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Bethlehem United Methodist Church, in Unionville, led by Rev. Ralph Satter at 11 a.m. The family will meet with friends at a luncheon afterwards. Burial will be private.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Anna Mae's memory to Bethlehem United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 35, Unionville, VA 22567, or East Orange Ruritan Club Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 112, Unionville, VA 22567. Preddy Funeral Home of Orange is assisting the family.
Published in The Courier Express on Jan. 29, 2020