Anna "Marge" Margaret Sheroskey Varacallo died peacefully with her family by her side on November 6, 2020, in Sykesville, PA.
Anna was born to Mary A. Panko Sheroskey and George Sheroskey in Pine Run, Clearfield County on December 21, 1928. Anna married William J Varacallo, surviving, on October 17, 1953.
Anna graduated from Madera High School in 1946. She also attended Altoona Beauty and Hair Dressing School in 1948. She worked primarily at Brockway Glass and as a beautician for the local neighborhood.
In addition to her husband, Marge also leaves behind four children: William J. "Butch" (Diane) Varacallo, Jr. of Sykesville; Steven M. Varacallo of Sykesville; Susan Varacallo-Lamper of Bemus Point, NY; and Judith A. Meme (Michael Schoedler) of Jamison, PA; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Three sisters preceded Anna in death: Marie, Kate and Helen, along with two brothers: George Jr. and Andrew.
Services will be held on, Monday, November 9, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Sykesville for family. The services will be livestreamed on the church's Facebook page for those that would like to join.
Online condolences can be made at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com.
" www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com.
The family suggests donations to the ABVM Catholic Church.