1/1
Anna Margaret "Marge" (Sheroskey) Varacallo
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anna "Marge" Margaret Sheroskey Varacallo died peacefully with her family by her side on November 6, 2020, in Sykesville, PA.

Anna was born to Mary A. Panko Sheroskey and George Sheroskey in Pine Run, Clearfield County on December 21, 1928. Anna married William J Varacallo, surviving, on October 17, 1953.

Anna graduated from Madera High School in 1946. She also attended Altoona Beauty and Hair Dressing School in 1948. She worked primarily at Brockway Glass and as a beautician for the local neighborhood.

In addition to her husband, Marge also leaves behind four children: William J. "Butch" (Diane) Varacallo, Jr. of Sykesville; Steven M. Varacallo of Sykesville; Susan Varacallo-Lamper of Bemus Point, NY; and Judith A. Meme (Michael Schoedler) of Jamison, PA; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Three sisters preceded Anna in death: Marie, Kate and Helen, along with two brothers: George Jr. and Andrew.

Services will be held on, Monday, November 9, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Sykesville for family. The services will be livestreamed on the church's Facebook page for those that would like to join.

Online condolences can be made at HYPERLINK "http://www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com/" www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family suggests donations to the ABVM Catholic Church.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Courier Express on Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Service
11:00 AM
Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Leo Nedza Funeral Home
212 East Main Street
Sykesville, PA 15865
(814) 894-2230
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Leo Nedza Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved