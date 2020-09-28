Anna Marie Eskra, age 83 of DuBois died Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the home of her daughter.
Born on February 14, 1937, in Pittsburgh, PA, she was the daughter of the late Fredrick and Emma (Woods) Hummell.
Anna was well known as "Miss Anna" at the DuBois YMCA. She retired after 25 years' service as the YMCA's babysitter.
She is survived by her daughter (Dorothea Hackett and her husband Patrick of DuBois); 2 granddaughters, (Jessica Hackett of Astoria Queens, NY and Caitlin Hackett Farris and her husband Seth of Davie, FL.)
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation and funeral services will be held privately from the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.
Memorial contributions may be made to Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, Inc, 103 North Front St. Clearfield, PA 16830.
