Anna May (Mikolay) Stormer, 80, of Brookville, Pa., passed away peacefully on Friday, October 11, 2019 while a resident of the Jefferson Manor in Brookville, Pa.
She was born on May 11, 1939 to the late Walter David and Emma (Patz) Mikolay in Cokeville, Pa. Anna attended Blairsville High School as a member of the class of 1958. Anna married Lawrence Clinton Stormer Sr. in 1960 in Indiana County, Pa.; he precedes her in passing. She worked as a seamstress in different areas including Reynoldsville, New Bethlehem, and at the Brookville Glove Factory. Anna also spent time working at the Jefferson Memorial Home on Western Avenue. She was a member of the Brookville Firemen's Club and a past member of the Moose Lodge in Clarion as well as the Eagles Club in Brookville. Anna had many things she found enjoyment in, including camping, fishing, and going on rides with her son, Larry, on his Harley Davidson. He would pick her up from the Manor to go on rides, which she always enjoyed. She was a lover of all living things but had a special place in her heart for her dogs.
Anna is survived by four sons: Lawrence Clinton Stormer Jr., Thomas Allen Stormer, Timothy David Stormer, James Edward Stormer; two daughters, Cynthia Sue Nulph, April Ann Novak; 14 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents Anna is preceded in passing by one brother, William Mikolay; one sister, Helen Sigafoose; and one infant daughter.
Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, from 5 – 8 p.m. at the McKinney – d'Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825. A memorial service will be held at a later date at the family's convenience. Interment will take place at Butler Cemetery, Pine Creek Twp., Jefferson County, PA.
Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the or the .
Published in The Courier Express on Oct. 13, 2019