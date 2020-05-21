Anne Marie (Ryder) Riccardi, 60, passed away peacefully on Sunday May 17, 2020, at her home in Gainesville, Georgia.
She was born on July 11, 1959, in Olean, NY, the daughter of Robert J. and Suzanne (Cummings) Ryder.
When Anne was two weeks old, she with her family moved to Brockway, PA, where Anne and her siblings grew up. She was a graduate of Brockway Area High School, Class of 1977 and of the Pennsylvania State University, Class of 1981. She eventually moved to the Atlanta, GA, where several years later she married the love of her life, Donald Riccardi. They established and ran their own very successful business. Anne especially enjoyed extended family get-togethers that included a yearly beach vacation at Emerald Isle, NC and family Christmases. She was a fun person and a dearly loved wife, mother, daughter, sister, sister-in-law and aunt.
Besides her husband, Anne is survived by her son, Joseph, her siblings Robert C. Ryder and his wife Kathy, Catherine White and her husband Brian and Christine Ryder and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her sister Lynn Suzanne Ryder Baker, her infant nephew Brian Robert White, her maternal grandparents Gerald and Genevieve Cummings and her paternal grandparents Robert S. and Monica Ryder.
Due to public health concerns and the safety of our family members, services will be private with a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Tobias Church in Brockway on Friday May 22, 2020, with Fr. Leo Gallina presiding. Burial will follow in St. Tobias Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to prisms.org which is a charitable organization for special needs children and their families or to the charity of the donor's choice. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home, 1033 Fourth Avenue, Brockway, PA 15801. Online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com
Published in The Courier Express on May 21, 2020.