Anne Teresa Schlemmer, 89, a resident of Glasshurst in Brockport, PA for over 50 years, currently a resident at the DuBois Village died on Monday, November 9, 2020 at Penn Highlands DuBois.
Born on March 9, 1931 in Falls Creek, PA, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Helen Orlik Forche. Anne or Anna as she was frequently called was married to Charles L. Schlemmer and he preceded her in death on July 3, 2002. She was a homemaker for most of her life, but in later years developed a knack for making "Memory Bears" of the highest quality. The bears were typically made from the clothing of a deceased loved one, and over the years she made hundreds and hundreds of these bears for people all over the area and beyond.
Anna was a member at St. Tobias and was a member of the Rosary Society. She enjoyed cooking, traveling, taking bus trips to the casino and especially camping. Along with her husband they made thousands of camping trips for over 30 years, making tons of friends everywhere they went. She is survived by a son Paul (Becky) Schlemmer of Cary, NC; a niece Michelle (John Shull) Fleming of Middletown, PA; 3 nephews Mark (Susan) DeSantis of Greensburg, PA; Terry Curry and Michael Brenzie as well as many great nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her son-in-law James "Cricket" Carlson of Brockway. In addition to her parents and her husband she is also preceded in death by 2 daughters Charlene Schlemmer and Teresa Carlson; 2 sisters: Katherine Jones and Mary DeSantis a brother Norman Forche a niece Connie Kochanski and a nephew David Kochanski, a niece Karen Curry and a niece Valarie Brenzie.
Friends and family will be received on Friday, November 13 at St. Tobias Church in Brockway from 9AM to 9:45 AM. Social distancing protocols will be in place and masks are required. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10AM with Msgr. Charles Kaza presiding.
Burial will follow in St. Tobias Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to St. Tobias Church 1135 Hewitt Street Brockway, PA 15824. Online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com.