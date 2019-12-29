Home

POWERED BY

Services
St. John Neumann Roman Catholic Church
620 Bestgate Road
Annapolis, MD 21401
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
9:30 AM
St. John Neumann Catholic Church
620 Bestgate Rd.
Annapolis, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Guido
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony "Tony" Guido


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anthony "Tony" Guido Obituary
Anthony Guido "Tony", 89, a resident of Annapolis, Md., and formerly of College Park, Md., died on Thursday, December 26 at the Mandrin Hospice House in Harwood, Md.
Born on April 15, 1930 in Tyler, Pa., to the late Angelina and Tony Guido, Sr., Tony served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He earned a Bachelor of Science and Master's degree in education from Temple University and worked as a teacher and coach at Anacostia and Roosevelt high schools in Washington, DC and an administrator with the Charles County school system. After retiring, he became a jockey agent at Maryland horse tracks and was a parishioner of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Annapolis.
Tony was preceded in death by his wife, Kelly Guido and his brother, Frank Guido.
He is survived by his sister, Carmella Cadori; his nephew, Mario (Erika) Cadori and his great-nieces, Francesca and Cathryn Cadori.
Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 620 Bestgate Rd., Annapolis, Md., on Tuesday, December 31, at 9:30 a.m. Interment will be at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery, 1122 Sunrise Beach Rd., Crownsville, Md., on Thursday, January 2 at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Hwy., Pasadena, MD 21122.
Condolences may be made online at: KalasFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Courier Express on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anthony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -