Anthony J. "Tony" Petraitis

Anthony J. "Tony" Petraitis Obituary
Anthony J. "Tony" Petraitis, age 69 of Sykesville, PA died Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the DuBois Village.

Born on October 21, 1950 in DuBois, PA, he was the son of the late Anthony V. and Jennie I. (Valentine) Petraitis.

He was a 1968 graduate of DuBois Central Catholic High School. He graduated from the University of Pittsburgh with a bachelor and a master's degree. He also received a second master's degree from American University.

Tony was a Certified Public Accountant for many years. He was the owner of Philadelphia Handle Company in Vorrhess, NJ.

He was a member of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Roman Catholic Church and was a member of Phi Beta Kappa at the University of Pittsburgh. Tony had a great love for his family, especially his brothers, his cousins, nieces and nephews.

Tony is survived by 2 brothers; (James Petraitis of Pittsburgh, PA and Thomas Petraitis and his wife Dee of DuBois, PA) and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 3PM - 6PM at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11:00 AM from the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Roman Catholic Church in Sykesville, PA with Father William Barron as celebrant.

Burial will be in St. Catherine's Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to a .

Online condolences can be sent www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier Express from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
