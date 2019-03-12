Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Antoinette M. "Toni" Sena. View Sign

Antoinette M. "Toni" Sena age 96 (formerly of McCullough Avenue in Brockway), currently of Seymore Tennessee died March 8, 2019 at her daughter's home.



Born August 7, 1922 in Granville, PA; she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Marietta Belperio Jiamachello. On June 8,1946 she married Walter Sena and he preceded her in death on July 18, 1973. She is survived by her daughter Cathy Butler and companion



Tommy Woods of Seymore, Tennessee, a son Marc (Sharon) Sena of Visalia, California, grandsons Kevin Passino and Jason Sena, great grand children Korin, Kallisa, Kendall Sena and a sister Mary Jo Collins of Livonia Michigan. She is also survived by a sister in law Caroline Jiamachello of Fayetteville, NC and twelve nieces and eight nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by 4 brothers Silvio, Alfred, Nicholas and Joey Jiamachello and 2 sisters Ann Ross, Jennie Maloney.



Toni graduated from Brockway High School in 1940 and moved to Detroit , Michigan and returned to Brockway in 1983. She was a member of the St Tobias Catholic Church in Brockway and was a member of the Rosary Society and the church choir. She enjoyed reading, growing a garden and spending time with her family. She especially enjoyed watching the annual Fourth of July parade at her sister Ann's house on Main Street.



Calling hours will be on Thursday March 14, 2019 from 5 PM to 8 PM at the Carlson Shugarts Funeral home in Brockway, Pa. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Friday. March 15, 2019 at St Tobias Catholic Church with Msgr. Charles Kaza presiding. Burial will follow in St Tobias Cemetery.



1033 4Th Ave

Brockway , PA 15824

