Arthur Eugene Burns
1940 - 2020
Arthur Eugene Burns, 80, of Stevenson Hill Road Brockway, PA; died on November 17, 2020 at Penn Highlands DuBois.

Born on January 2, 1940 in Sabula, PA; he was the son of the late Labana and Mary McDonald Burns. On September 22, 1963 he was married to Golda Munn and she survives.

Retired, Art had been employed at Brockway Glass as a Hot End Operator. He attended the Gospel Center Church in Falls Creek. Art enjoyed planting a garden every year, playing horseshoes and hunting.

In addition to his wife he is also survived by three daughters; Gwen (Darren) Carlson of Brockway, Dawn (Ron) Welsh of Hazen, PA, and Melissa Carr of DuBois, one son; Bradley Burns also of Brockway, a sister; Grace Weslisky of Indianapolis, IN, and a brother; Gordon (Janice) Burns of Minneapolis, MN. He is also survived by six grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents he is also preceded in death by a brother, William Burns and a sister, Shirley Bartlebaugh.

Calling hours will be on Friday, November 20 from 4 p.m to 6 p.m. at the Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. in Brockway. Due to Gov. Tom Wolf's Covid-19 mandate, we are permitted to have only 30 people in the building at a time. Please limit your stay inside during visitation so we can accommodate all who want to pay their respects. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are required. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, November 21 at 11 a.m. also at the funeral home with Rev. Terry Felt officiating. Burial will follow in the Beechwoods Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the charity of the donors choice. online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com

Published in The Courier Express on Nov. 19, 2020.
Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc
1033 4Th Ave
Brockway, PA 15824
