Arthur F. Swanson


1942 - 2019
Arthur F. Swanson, of Feasterville, Pa., died at his home on December 28, 2019. He was born on April 10, 1942, to the late Marguerite and Arthur Swanson Senior.
Art joined the Navy after graduation from Brockway Area High School. He received training at various Naval Stations and served proudly aboard the USS Canberra. He served until 1966. After his discharge, Art enrolled at Penn State University in Engineering and received his degree. Penn State football became a major part of his life, and he rejoiced in every win, and lamented every loss.
After graduation he was employed by Westinghouse Corporation and worked for many years in Aerospace and Radar Systems development for military aircraft.
Arthur was married to Noreen Frano in November 1971. They lived in several areas in the Eastern United States before settling in Bucks County. Art was preceded in death by Noreen, his wife of 32 years and his parents. He will be buried in his family plot alongside his wife, and near his parents, in Morningside Cemetery, DuBois, PA.
Services will be held on Tuesday, January 28,2020 at the Morningside Cemetery Chapel,1865 Bee Line Highway, DuBois, PA 15801. Family and friends will gather at 10 a.m. for fellowship with prayer and military honors to follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a local charity of your choice.
Published in The Courier Express on Jan. 26, 2020
