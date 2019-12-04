|
|
Arthur Wayne Holt, age 93, of St. Francis Drive, Bradford, Pa. (a lifelong Brockway resident) died on Friday, November 29, 2019 at the Bradford Regional Medical Center. Born on October 29, 1926, in Shawmut, Pa., he was the son of the late Howard and Grace Shofstahl Holt. On July 5, 1947, he was married to Dora Raybuck and she preceded him in death on June 6, 1986. Retired, Art had been employed at Brockway Glass as a trucker. He was a U.S. Navy WW II veteran and was a member of Parson-Marnati Post #95 of the American Legion. Art was Protestant by faith. He enjoyed bicycling and walking, watching Nascar Racing, Pittsburgh Pirate Baseball, and playing cards.
He is survived by a daughter, Janet (James) Robinson and a son, Randy (Melissa) Holt both of Bradford, Pa.; a son-in-law, Gary Troyan of Brockway; six grandchildren: Michael (Karen) Troyan, Brian (Nina) Troyan, Sheri (Thomas) Campion, Lori (Jason) Nuzzo, Marni Holt, Macey (Ranjit) Shyam and 12 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents and his wife he is also preceded in death by a daughter, Karen Troyan; four sisters: Mabel Weisner, Hazel Shugar, Betty Lindemuth, Jean Snyder; and a brother, Leonard Holt.
Calling hours will be on Saturday, December 7 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home, Inc., 1033 4th Avenue, Brockway, PA 15824. A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. also at the funeral home with Pastor Bob Trask officiating. Burial will follow in the Beechwoods Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Chapel Ridge, 200 St. Francis Drive Bradford, PA 16701, or to the . Online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Dec. 4, 2019