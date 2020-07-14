Audrey Ann Lott, 90, of Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, passed peacefully from this earth on Saturday, July 11, 2020.
She was born to the late Clark Lockwood and Adelle Pettigrew, in Dubois, Pennsylvania. She married the "love of her life," the late Carl Lott, in 1949. We can only imagine her joy in seeing him again in heaven. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Richard Lockwood, and four sisters: Phyllis Clark, Shirley Howell, Donna Boedecker and Sandra Simons.
Audrey Lott is survived by three daughters: Judith McBride (Russell) of Daytona Beach, FL; Patricia McCracken (Robert) of Port Orange, FL; and Carla Balakgie (Mario) of Arlington, VA. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Rebecca Moore (Michael) of Port Orange, FL; Seth McCracken (Mandi) of Saint Johns, FL; and Todd McCracken (Amy) of League City, TX; and one very special great-granddaughter Lilly Moore.
Audrey was the family matriarch, a fact no one ever questioned. She was a farmer's wife who worked tirelessly every day alongside her husband. Audrey was an immensely proud mother who loved her children but never spoiled them, a grandmother who truly cherished every single moment with her grandchildren and Lilly (GiGi's Angel). She was known and loved as "Aunt Audrey" by many nieces and nephews of her large, extended family. There was always a spot at her kitchen table for visitors with a warm cup of coffee, a sympathetic ear, loving straight talk and wisdom.
She was a passionate genealogist, sharing her appreciation of family heritage with her family and countless others. Audrey was a lifetime member of the Dubois Historical Society serving as President, Board Member and Director of the Genealogy Department. She was especially proud to be a 25-year member of the Daughters of the Revolution, tracing her lineage to Captain James Clark, and loved to share his story with all who asked. She was curious about the world and loved to travel, often exploring her family tree along the way. Audrey was also a longtime member of the Brady Grange and Troutville United Church of Christ.
Audrey leaves a remarkable and varied legacy-working as an administrative assistant at Symmco Inc., farming, volunteering, helping a neighbor, square dancing, sewing, quilting, knitting, restoring furniture, home remodeling, gardening, canning, and baking world class apple pies. A woman devoted to God, and to her family, she leaves behind many beautiful memories. "Death doesn't have to be sad when you are loved in this world and in the next."
A private service will be held in Ormond Beach, Florida, with interment in Troutville United Church of Christ Cemetery, Troutville, PA. Arrangements entrusted to Shumaker Funeral Home of Big Run, PA . A celebration of Audrey's life will be held at a later date for all who wish to join in the tribute. Memorial contributions may be made to the Dubois Historical Society, PO Box 401, DuBois, PA 15801 or Troutville United Church of Christ, c/o Kathy Hartzfeld, Treasurer at 6184 Route 119, Punxsutawney, PA 15767.
