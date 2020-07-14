Audrey S. Payne, 98, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Nelson's Golden Years in DuBois, PA.
Born April 11, 1922 in Falls Creek, PA, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Magdalene (Spangler) Senior.
She was married to George Payne. He preceded her in death.
Audrey graduated from St. Catherine's High School. She lived all of her working life in Washington D.C. and was employed as a clerical worker and encoder by the U.S. Department of State and later as the convention director for NCWA (National Candy Wholesalers Association). After her retirement, she moved back to the family farm in Falls Creek. Audrey enjoyed completing jigsaw puzzles, crocheting, and knitting. She was Catholic by faith.
Audrey is survived by her sister-in-law, Carol Senior, thirteen nieces and nephews, and many great- nieces and great-nephews. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Rita Barchony, Jeanne Beresheski, and Jacqueline Doksa, and two brothers, George and Alan Senior.
The family would like to thank Nelson's Golden Years staff for their care and kindness to Audrey during her time there.
Friends and family will be received Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 2 p.m. with Fr. Edward Walk as celebrant. Interment will be in St. Catherine Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Nelson's Golden Years, 1370 Oklahoma Cemetery Rd., DuBois, PA 15801.
