1/1
Augustine Garcia
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Augustine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Augustine Garcia, 68, of DuBois, PA died Monday, September 14, 2020, at the DuBois Nursing Home.

Born on October 3, 1951, in New York City, N.Y., he was the son of the late Jesus and Julia K. (Laboy) Garcia.

In 1979, he married Paula Turchiano Garcia. She preceded him in death on March 7, 2019.

Augustine had worked as a laborer in the construction industry.

He is survived by his children: Augustine "Gus" Garcia, Jr. and his wife, Channell, of DuBois, PA, and Julia Snyder and her husband, Chris, of Luthersburg; and seven grandchildren.

There will be no public visitation and private services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations may be made to Gateway Humane Society, 1211 Airport Road, Falls Creek, PA 15840.

The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Courier Express on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved