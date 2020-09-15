Augustine Garcia, 68, of DuBois, PA died Monday, September 14, 2020, at the DuBois Nursing Home.
Born on October 3, 1951, in New York City, N.Y., he was the son of the late Jesus and Julia K. (Laboy) Garcia.
In 1979, he married Paula Turchiano Garcia. She preceded him in death on March 7, 2019.
Augustine had worked as a laborer in the construction industry.
He is survived by his children: Augustine "Gus" Garcia, Jr. and his wife, Channell, of DuBois, PA, and Julia Snyder and her husband, Chris, of Luthersburg; and seven grandchildren.
There will be no public visitation and private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations may be made to Gateway Humane Society, 1211 Airport Road, Falls Creek, PA 15840.
The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.