Austin R. Overturf, 89, Rockton, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020, at Penn Highlands DuBois.
Born September 21, 1930, he was the son of the late Brady and Anna (Glass) Overturf.
On May 18, 1952, he married Caroline Fridley in Rockton. She survives.
Austin graduated from the DuBois Area High School in 1948. He was employed locally by Wilson and Company as an auditor before relocating with the company to Massachusetts. Austin retired after 30 years of service with the company. He loved collecting glassware, puzzles, and spending time with his family at their farm. Austin was Protestant by faith. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marines during the Korean War.
In addition to his wife, Austin is survived by three children, Anita Cullinane, Rockton, Austin Overturf Jr., Rockton, and Dale Overturf, St. Louis, MO, seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews. He was the last member of his immediate family.
Austin was preceded in death by his parents, four siblings, a son, Jeffrey Overturf, and a grandson, Adam Patterson.
Per Austin's wishes, there will be no public visitation or service. Interment will be in Rockton Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc.
Memorial donations may be made to the , 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110 or to the organization of the donor's choice.
Published in The Courier Express on Apr. 1, 2020