On Thursday morning, July 25, 2019, B. Niece Shenkle, loving wife and mother of four children, went to be with our Lord, Jesus Christ.
Niece was born on February 4, 1943, in Kittanning, PA, to Sherman and Eleanor (Walker) Clever. She had a brother, Larry, who was her best playmate growing up. On January 12, 1962, she married the love of her life, William (Bill) Stone Shenkle and was immediately welcomed into the large Shenkle brood we all know and love. They raised four children, Danny, Pamela, David and Penny.
Niece was a devout Christian, reminding us to pray and trust in God in all things. She enjoyed crocheting baby blankets, making quilts and coloring intricate drawings with colored pencils. She was devoted to the many dogs she loved over her lifetime. She loved to sing to the radio and knew most of the words to every song that was popular during her day. She will be remembered for her spunk, her fiery nature, and her kind and compassionate spirit.
Niece was preceded in death by her father, Sherman, her mother, Eleanor, and her brother, Larry. She is survived by her husband, William, her children, Danny and Laura (Stoneburg) Shenkle, Mark and Pamela (Shenkle) Notto, David and Karen (Huntley) Shenkle, and Philip and Penny (Shenkle) Heinnickel, 12 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Friends and family will be received Monday, July 29, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church in DuBois with Pastor Mark Montgomery officiating. Interment will be in Morningside Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas, 66675-8517 or at support.woundedwarriorproject.org.
Published in The Courier Express on July 28, 2019