Bantley R. Myers, 90, DuBois, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020 at the DuBois Nursing Home, where he resided.
Born February 15, 1930, in Johnstown, PA, he was the son of the late Oliver Z. and Pansy B. (Mauk) Myers.
Bantley graduated from Johnstown High School in 1948. He attended night courses at UPJ. Bantley was employed by Penelec for 20 years and also wrote for the Courier-Express as a sports editor. As an avid Clarion University wrestling fan in the early 70s, he followed them everywhere they went writing and/or broadcasting. As a member of Lakeside United Methodist Church, he served as an usher for 30 years. Bantley enjoyed bowling and was the editor of the Strikes and Spares column in the Courier Express. He was a member of the YMCA and the Reynoldsville Grange #1825. Bantley was a veteran of the U.S. Marines and served in the Korean War. Additionally, he played clarinet in the Marine Corps Band.
Bantley is survived by his three children, Philip (Debra) Myers, DuBois, Roger (Michelle) Myers, Cranberry Township, and Stuart Myers, Columbus, OH, grandchildren, Matthew, Spencer, and Philip Myers Jr., and nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Bantley was preceded in death by two sisters, Sally Mullen and Norma Jones.
Friends and family will be received Tuesday, September 22, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. at the Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 11 a.m. from the Lakeside United Methodist Church with Pastor Brett Dinger officiating. Interment will be in Morningside Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Semper Fi Fund at www.semperfifund.org
or to Lakeside UMC, 420 1st Street, DuBois, PA 15801.
