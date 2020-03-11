Home

Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church

Barbara H. Petrick


1934 - 2020
Barbara H. Petrick Obituary
Barbara H. Petrick, age 85, of Reynoldsville, Pa., died Monday, March 9, 2020, at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.
Born on November 12, 1934, in DuBois, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Edwin and Anna (Sinkavich) Hanson.
On January 2, 1960, she married her husband of 60 years Stephen S. Petrick. He survives.
She was a 1952 graduate of DuBois Area High School.
Barbara retired from the Bell Telephone Company after 35 years of service. She was one of the first switchboard operators in DuBois.
She was a member of St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church in Reynoldsville, PA. She was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and was an amazing cook and baker. Above all, she loved being with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Barbara is survived by her children, Stephen Petrick and his wife Tracy of Pittsburgh, Pa., Lori Rocco and her husband Gian of Centre Hall, Pa., and Marla Ball and her husband Craig of DuBois, Pa.; one brother, Donald Hanson and his wife Barbara of DuBois, Pa.; six grandchildren: Stephen and Devani; Alisa and Jason and Cory and Jordan; and two great-grandchildren, Delayni and Adelyn.
She was preceded in death by brothers, Edwin Jr., Norman and Joseph Hanson.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020, from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., DuBois.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, March 13, 2020, at 11 a.m. from St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church with Father Bill Barron as celebrant.
Memorial contributions may be made to Reynoldsville Ambulance Service, 207 E. Main Street, Reynoldsville, PA 1851 and / or Reynoldsville Volunteer Fire Department, 411 Jackson Street, Reynoldsville, PA 15851.
Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Mar. 11, 2020
