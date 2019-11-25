Home

Barbara J. Baker


1944 - 2019
Barbara J. Baker Obituary
Barbara J. Baker, age 75, of Punxsutawney, Pa., died Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Mulberry Square in Punxsutawney, Pa.
Born on April 26, 1944, in Punxsutwaney, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Edward and Ruth (Hoffer) Baker.
Barb was a homemaker.
She is survived by a daughter, Kelly Young of DuBois, Pa.; six brothers: Thomas, Denny, John, and Raymond Baker, all of Punxsutawney, Pa., Clyde Baker of DuBois, Pa., and Donald Baker of Orwinsburg, Pa.; a sister, Patricia Crissman of New Bethlehem, Pa.; and three grandchildren, Caresse Baker, Ashley Baker and Dakotah Young.
There will be no public visitation and private services will be held.
The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., DuBois, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences can be made to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Nov. 25, 2019
