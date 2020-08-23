Barbara J. Pompeii, Age, 84 of DuBois, PA died Friday, August 21, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, PA surrounded by her loving family.
Born on September 4, 1935, in DuBois, PA, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Helen (Waseleski) Amshey.
On August 2, 1958, she married her husband of 62 years, Anthony E. "Tony" Pompeii. He survives.
Barb was a 1953 graduate of the Sandy High School. She then went on to attend Spencer School of Nursing in Meadville, PA where she became a registered nurse. Barb worked at the DuBois Hospital for 40 years and was one of the initial RN's for the intensive care unit and also served as the night supervisor for many years.
She was a life member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church and enjoyed reading and traveling to the beach with her family. Above all, she loved spending time with her family and friends.
Barb is survived by 3 children (James E. Pompeii & his wife Kelle of DuBois, PA; Michael A. Pompeii & his wife Lee Ann of Fredericksburg, VA; and Lisa A. Pompeii of Lancaster, PA), 1 brother (Joseph Amshey of Reynoldsville, PA), 5 grandchildren (Jill, Brian, Josh, Kasey, & Drew Pompeii), and 2 great grandchildren (Lyla & Scarlett).
She was preceded in death by 2 brothers (David & Paul Amshey).
Due to our current circumstances, there will be no public visitation.
A public Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, August 24, 2020, at 10 a.m. from St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church with Msgr. Richard Siefer as celebrant.
Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.
Memorials may be placed with DuBois Central Catholic, P.O. Box 567, DuBois, PA 15801.
The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc is in charge of arrangements.
On line condolences can be made to www.baronickfuneralhome.com